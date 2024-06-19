Hyderabad: HR Conclave organised by VJIT College

The half-day event was organized in partnership with WoW HR, a not-for-profit focused on skill development and focused on Future-Forward Engineering.

19 June 2024

Hyderabad: Information Technology job aspirants are currently reading the wrong side of the news of how many employees in IT are being laid off, opined Debashish Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Head HR, Berkadia Group.

Participating in a Fire Chat at HR Conclave organised by VJIT (Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology) College, he said the number of those laid off was a small fraction of those retained. “The good news is that the balance, the large portion of employees are not laid off. Unfortunately, that news is not highlighted,” he said.

Dr E. Sai Baba Reddy, Principal of VJIT, stressed the importance of producing industry-relevant graduates and said, “students who lack necessary skills remain unemployable.”

Dr. Reena Das, CHRO at Keolls, Hyderabad Metro, spoke on T-shaped skills, which blend deep expertise with cross-disciplinary competencies and emphasized self-awareness, clear communication, and learning from failures.

The conclave featured panel discussions on coaching and navigating disruptive technology. Experts urged fresh graduates to target Global Capability Centres (GCCs), noting India’s prominence with over 1,580 GCCs and a growing talent demand.