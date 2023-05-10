Hyderabad: Hundreds of fish die in Lotus Pond

Drop in Dissolved Oxygen levels in the pond and discharge of sewage water from upstream areas during the recent heavy rains are seen as the reasons behind the incident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hundreds of fish have died over the last two days in the Lotus Pond (Jubilee Hills Circle) leaving the morning walkers stunned. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hundreds of fish have died over the last two days in the Lotus Pond, Jubilee Hills Circle, due to a suspected drop in Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels in the pond and discharge of sewage water from upstream areas during the recent heavy rains.

Following the incident and complaints raised by the locals, Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and the Fisheries Department collected samples of water for testing. The officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) also inspected the place and efforts were on to assess the reason behind the incident.

According to the GHMC officials, the dead fish were being removed and the place was being cleaned. “Works to control the foul smell are also underway and workers have been deployed for these tasks,” an official said. Measures to ensure more fish do not get affected would be taken up after the Fisheries Department and TSPCB identify the cause of the incident.

Also Read Hyderabad: HMDA proposes to restore stepwell in Falaknuma Bus Depot