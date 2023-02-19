Hyderabad: Hunt continues for car driver who fled with ornaments worth Rs 7 crore

The police teams are in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to nab the man

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: Teams of Hyderabad police continued to hunt for the car driver who allegedly fled with Rs 7 crore worth gold and diamond ornaments from SR Nagar on Friday night.

The man Srinivas, who works as a driver for jewelry trader took the ornaments meant for delivery to a customer at Madhuranagar and escaped. He had gone to the house of the customer along with sales supervisor Akshay and when the latter went inside leaving behind a bag containing the jewelry, the suspect fled with it.

The police found that Srinivas had abandoned the car on the city outskirts and took a bike which was later found near Kandukur on Srisailam Highway. “We have good clues and are working on the case. The suspect will be nabbed soon,” said DCP (West) Joel Davis.

