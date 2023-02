| Hyderabad Couple Robbed Of Gold And Cash At Perram Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Couple robbed of gold and cash at Perram Cheruvu

The offenders collected gold ornaments and cash from them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:24 AM, Sun - 19 February 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A couple was robbed of their belongings at Perram Cheruvu Narsingi on Saturday night.

According to the police, the couple were going in a car at Perram Cheruvu area when two persons robbed them.

On information the police reached the spot and took up investigation.

A case is booked.

More details awaited.