Hyderabad: Husband kills wife over family dispute

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 10:16 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A husband murdered his wife at Kulsumpura in the city over family issues on Tuesday night. The husband, identified as Syed Saleem (43) came home allegedly in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel with his wife. Later, he allegedly strangled her to death.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

The family members told the police that Saleem frequently fought with his wife and on several instances the family elders had counseled him.

The police registered a case and are investigating.