Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra commences at Gowliguda in Hyderabad

The procession will traverse through different areas of the city covering a distance of 13 kilometers before culminating at Hanuman Temple Bowenpally.

Hyderabad: The Veer Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra, commenced from the Shri Ram Mandir at Gowliguda with much fanfare on Tuesday. A few thousand people are participating in the procession which is heading to Bowenpally.

The procession will traverse through different areas of the city covering a distance of 13 kilometers before culminating at Hanuman Temple Bowenpally. En-route many small processions are expected to join the main procession.

The procession started after prayers were performed at the Sri Ram Mandir Gowliguda in the morning. Several devotees participated in the prayers held at the temple.

The procession is taken out by many organizations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal Hyderabad and Secunderabad units.

Senior police officials are supervising the procession from the field and Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills. The police teams conducted anti sabotage checks on the procession routes while the police pickets are posted at religious places and communal sensitive spots.

Several small processions are scheduled to be taken out in Dhoolpet, Gowlipura, Lal Darwaza, Falaknuma, Doodhbowli, Kulsumpura and Langer Houz in the city during the day.

All liquor shops in the city are closed and will re-open only on Wednesday 6 am.

