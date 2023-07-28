| Depressed Over Harassment From Husband And In Laws Woman Kills Self In Musheerabad

Depressed over harassment from husband and in-laws, woman kills self in Musheerabad

Feroz and his family members harassed Fathima on trivial matters and demanded additional dowry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over harassment from her husband and in-laws, a married woman died by suicide by jumping from a multistoried building at Gulshan Nagar in Musheerabad on Friday.

Firdous Fathima (22) from Bholakpur, was married to Mohd.Feroz, a resident of Gulshan Nagar in Musheerabad and the couple had no children.

Police said at the time of the wedding, Fathima’s family had given cash and jewelry as dowry to Feroz. However, Feroz and his family members harassed her on trivial matters and demanded additional dowry.

“Several times in the past, Feroz and his family including his mother and three brothers had harassed her mentally and with the intervention and the elders, a compromise was worked out and Fathima went back to stay with her husband,” officials said.

Due to the constant harassment being meted out at her, Fathima was allegedly upset and she jumped from the multistoried building in the afternoon. She suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

The Musheerabad police booked a case of dowry death and abetment to suicide and investigating.