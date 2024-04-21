Hyderabad: ICMAI president urges youth to pursue CMA course

CMAs are serving the government, policy makers, industry, and the corporate world in building a strong and resilient economy, say ICMAI members.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 03:47 PM

Hyderabad: The role of Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs) has undergone a complete transformation in the last few years. Today, CMAs are serving the government, policy makers, industry, and the corporate world in building a strong and resilient economy. They play a crucial and decisive role in business activities and operations, enabling management to make effective decisions and suggest corporate-favored policies and schemes, members of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) said.

Today, industry is looking for CMA professionals who not only possess a certificate but also have a dedication to further improve themselves to meet future challenges. My advice to youngsters wanting to be part of the profession is to pursue CMA course with dedication and commitment, continuously update their knowledge and skills, and strive for excellence in their chosen field, Ashwinkumar G. Dalwadi, president, ICMAI during a recent media interaction in Hyderabad said.

The CMA course is one of the most attractive professional qualifications in India, as it enriches students with a high degree of employable skills and guarantees lifelong employability, statutorily recognized by the Parliament. The ICMAI has successfully launched a bouquet of online world-class employability and techno-skill training facilities like ‘SAP Certification’, ‘Microsoft Certification’, ‘Cambridge University Certification’, and ‘E-filing’ for its students, he added.