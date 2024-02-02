Hyderabad: Illegal human plasma, blood storage unit busted by DCA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 07:57 PM

A firm by name ‘Haemo Service Laboratories’ is illegally collecting Human Plasma, Whole Human Blood and Human Serum from various Blood Banks (Blood Centers) and carrying out unauthorized stocking at an apartment/ residential building located at Bhavani Nagar, Moosapet, Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors from Drug Control Administration (DCA), Telangana have busted a racket of illegal ‘human plasma’ and ‘whole human blood’ collection from various blood banks located in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and were indulging in unauthorized stocking, sale to various entities.

On Friday, the DCA teams conducted raids on the premises of Haemo Service Laboratories, located in a residential building at Bhavani Nagar, Moosapet.

According to DCA, the facility was carrying out repacking of the human plasma, whole human blood and human serum illegally in a residential building / apartment in extremely unhygienic conditions and selling them at an exorbitant price to various entities unlawfully, DG, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy on Friday said.

During the raids, the DCA officials found huge stocks of human plasma bags and bottles stocked in the freezers located in the premises. Stocks of human serum and human blood were also found in the freezers.

R. Raghavendra Naik has been running the firm ‘Haemo Service Laboratories’ for the last 8 years in the apartment and collecting plasma from various Blood Banks illegally and stocking them for sale in an unauthorized manner, DCA officials said.

During the raid, Raghavendra Naik revealed that he illegally procured plasma, whole human blood and serum from Srikara Hospital Blood Bank, Mythri Nagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Rangareddy district, New Life Blood Center, Abid Ali Khan Lions Eye Hospital, Darulshifa, Hyderabad, RR Hospital Blood Bank, Bhagya Nagar, Dharmapet, Kurnool.

Raghavendra Naik procured more than 6000 units from the blood banks since 2016 and sold them at huge profits illegally. DCA found that Human Plasma bag (150 ml) procured illegally at Rs. 700 was sold at Rs. 3,800/- to the firms.

DCA officials also found in-vitro diagnostic kits regarding HIV, HCV, HBsAg, VDRL and Malarial Parasite stocked at the premises.