Hyderabad: ‘India Exhibition’ to highlight social change and humanity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 06:36 PM

Hyderabad: Photographers from around the world are all set to present at a global exhibition to be held at the State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad from July 6-14. Featuring 127 framed photographs curated by international judges, the ‘India Exhibition’ aims to capture the essence of humanity and drive social change through visual storytelling.

The 24HourProject, launched in 2012, unites photographers worldwide to document humanity in a single day, raising awareness for various social causes. This year’s exhibition highlights two main categories: “24HourProject Past Editions” and “Women’s Empowerment.” The latter showcases powerful images of women depicted as strong, resilient, confident, and empowered individuals.

The event will include a range of activities beyond the photo exhibition including workshops by Renzo, photowalks exploring Wikimedia programs, and street photography sessions by Naveen. A special photography session with Wikimedia and a workshop by the Telangana Photographic Society are scheduled for July 13 and 14, respectively.

With contributions from over 500 photographers, attendees will experience a diverse range of perspectives, bringing to life the shared human experiences