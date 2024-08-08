Hyderabad: Indian Pride Ride attracts 270 bikers, covers 10 km

Hyderabad: The Indian Pride Ride, which saw an impressive turnout of 270 bikers, was held in the city commencing from Dallas Road and concluding at Taramati Baradari Resort, covering a distance of 10 km.

Hyderabad United Bikers (HuB) has organised the Indian Pride Ride (IPR), a pioneering event designed to raise awareness about mental hygiene and the dangers of drug abuse. This event highlights the significance of mental well-being and promotes a drug-free lifestyle within the thriving biking community and the society.

A press release said the Indian Pride Ride organized by HUB provided a platform for men, women, and children to come together, share their experiences, and support one another while enjoying the camaraderie of motorcycle riding.

This event serves as a rallying point to break the silence surrounding mental health and drug abuse, encouraging open dialogue and community engagement among bikers in Hyderabad.

“By fostering awareness, challenging stereotypes, and advocating for accessible resources, we aim to create a community where every biker in Hyderabad can thrive mentally, emotionally, and socially,” the bikers said.