Hyderabad: Indo-Japan meet on traffic management project held

India-Japan joint research project has been designed collaboratively by Japan Science and Technology Agency and Japan International Cooperation Agency

Hyderabad: The 5th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) was held virtually connecting Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Japanese related organisation.

This India-Japan joint research project has been designed collaboratively by Japan Science and Technology Agency and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as a scheme of ‘Science Technology Partnership for Sustainable Development’.

It has been jointly undertaken by IIT-H, Nagoya Electric works, Nihon University and Tokyo Institute of Technology, with an aim to establish a reliable and common approach for grasping the traffic situation in cities by building a system that effectively utilises mobile devices, traffic sensing, big-data analysis and network technology.

In the 5th JCC, Indian and Japanese sides discussed the progress of the joint research for the traffic monitoring and the traffic flow analysis by utilising deep learning Artificial Intelligence recognition architecture, driving behaviour sensing and environment gas monitoring.

Matsumoto Katsuo, Chief Representative, JICA India, said that enhancing the academia-industry network between India and Japan is one of the most important elements in terms of long-term benefit for both countries. “In this connection, JICA has been engaging in various initiatives with IIT-H, and IIT-H has become a crucial platform for both countries,” he added.

