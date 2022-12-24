Hyderabad: Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run to be held on Jan 29

Hyderabad: Inorbit Mall Hyderabad is all set to host the third edition of the ‘Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) 2023’ on January 29, 2023, powered by Altlife only at Shoppers Stop, a performance and athleisure apparel brand.

As part of this new partnership, all registered participants will get a T-shirt from Altlife worth Rs 1499 and gift vouchers worth Rs 3000.

Registrations for IDCR ’23 are now open and the runners can participate across any of the three categories – the 5-km, 10-km and 21-km half marathon, priced at Rs 899, Rs 1399 and Rs 1699 respectively. IN Rewards Members can enjoy and avail discount of INR 150 on the registration fee.

For registrations: https://bit.ly/IDCR2023