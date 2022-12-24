Hyderabad: Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run to be held on Jan 29

Inorbit Mall Hyderabad is all set to host the third edition of the ‘Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run 2023’ on January 29
Hyderabad: Inorbit Mall Hyderabad is all set to host the third edition of the ‘Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) 2023’ on January 29, 2023, powered by Altlife only at Shoppers Stop, a performance and athleisure apparel brand.
As part of this new partnership, all registered participants will get a T-shirt from Altlife worth Rs 1499 and gift vouchers worth Rs 3000.
Registrations for IDCR ’23 are now open and the runners can participate across any of the three categories – the 5-km, 10-km and 21-km half marathon, priced at Rs 899, Rs 1399 and Rs 1699 respectively. IN Rewards Members can enjoy and avail discount of INR 150 on the registration fee.
For registrations: https://bit.ly/IDCR2023