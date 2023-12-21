Hyderabad: Inspector booked for kidnapping and assaulting businessman

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:38 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: A case was booked against an Inspector for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a businessman.

The incident took place a few months ago when the Inspector Prasad was working at the Chikkadpally police station in the city. The Inspector with the help of two persons got a realtor Raju kidnapped and took him to ECIL and assaulted him.

Prasad had handed over an amount to Raju asking him to start a real estate company and make investments. However, things did not take place as planned by them following which differences came up between Raju and Prasad. The Inspector demanded Raju return the money and kidnapped him from Chikkadpally and took him to ECIL where he assaulted Raju, an official said.

On a complaint made by Raju, the Chikkadpally police registered a case against the Inspector Prasad and others. Prasad, is presently on vacancy reserve post.