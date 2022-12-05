Hyderabad: Inter Squadron Drill competition held at Air Force Academy

The cadets presented a spectacular march past on martial tunes played by the IAF band

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:28 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Air Marshal B. Chandrashekhar Commandant Air Force Academy Presenting the Commandants Banner to Flight Cadet Gokul K Squadron Cadet Captain of Aquino Squadron for Autumn Term 2022

Hyderabad: The Inter Squadron Drill competition of Autumn Term 2022 of Flight Cadets was held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Monday.

The cadets are subjected to intensive outdoor training with increased rigour and standards. During the course of their training regime, cadets undergo varied strenuous activities like X-Country, Drills, Field Craft Camp, Range Firing, Route March, Physical Aptitude Test etc., a press release said.

The cadets presented a spectacular march past on martial tunes played by the IAF band and Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy, presented trophies to the winners of various competitions.

Aquino Squadron bagged the Winner’s trophy for the Inter Squadron Drill Competition and the Commandant’s Banner is conferred to the Squadron on the basis of overall performance in various Inter-Squadron Competitions including Sports, Debate, Quiz, Cross Country, Drill and Academics.

Squadron Cadet Captain Flight Cadet Gokul K of Aquino Squadron received the coveted Commandant’s Banner for Autumn Term 2022. The winning Squadron is called the ‘Champion Squadron’ and the Cadets of this Squadron have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the shoulder over their uniform during the next semester, the press release added.