| Hyderabad Inter Students Bid To Escape College Hostel Costs Him His Life

Hyderabad Inter student’s bid to escape college hostel costs him his life

Girish Kumar dies after coming in contact with electric fencing installed at hostel in Hayathnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 01:48 PM

Representational photo

Hyderabad: An Intermediate student died of electrocution reportedly after coming in contact with electric fencing on the compound wall of his college hostel in Hayathnagar on Thursday night.

The victim, Girish Kumar, an Intermediate first year student, reportedly did not want to stay in the hostel and was trying to escape when the mishap occurred.

The Hayathnagar police reached the spot and started an investigation. The police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital.