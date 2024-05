Fruit vendor electrocuted in Hyderabad amid rains

On Tuesday evening, while it was raining he came in contact with an electric pole and died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 09:41 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fruit vendor was electrocuted at Bahadurpura in the city on Tuesday. The man who is yet to be identified sold bananas near Varun Motors at Bahadurpura road.

On Tuesday evening, while it was raining he came in contact with an electric pole and died on the spot.

Also Read Shepherd dies of electrocution in Bhupalpally

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.