Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddling gang held in Hayathnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Representational Image. The arrested persons were G.Shiva Reddy (34), an agricultural trader and A.Hanimi Reddy (29), a businessman, both from Gurajala in Palnadu of AP.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Hayathnagar police on Saturday busted an interstate drug peddling gang from Andhra Pradesh and arrested two persons, from whom 50 kg of marijuana was seized.

The arrested persons were G.Shiva Reddy (34), an agricultural trader and A.Hanimi Reddy (29), a businessman, both from Gurajala in Palnadu of AP. One suspect, I.Narsaiah, also from Palnadu, was absconding. Police said the trio built a network of drug consumers in Hyderabad and were peddling marijuana from Paderu agency areas in Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad: Six held with 590 kg of marijuana

“They procured each kilo of marijuana for Rs.5,000 and sold it here for Rs.20,000 and above,” police said, adding that they were nabbed while smuggling 50 kg of marijuana packed into 25 bags at Hayathnagar on the city outskirts. While Shiva and Hanimi Reddy were held, Narsaiah managed to escape.