Marijuana smuggling gang led by woman nabbed near Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:34 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An interstate drug peddling gang led by a woman was arrested for procuring and selling marijuana at Hayathnagar on Thursday. Police seized 30kg of marijuana and an auto trolley, altogether worth Rs 30 lakh.

The gang smuggled the marijuana from agency areas in Narsipatnam of Andhra Pradesh and smuggled it to Hyderabad to sell to customers. The arrested persons were Naga Venkata Krishnaveni from Visakhapatnam, A Ammulu, G Mahesh and N Srinivas, all from Film Nagar.

Police said Krishnaveni, the kingpin of the gang, was into drug peddling for four years now and had contacts with other drug peddlers and dealers in Andhra Pradesh. She was earlier arrested for similar offences and was jailed too. After being released on bail, she continued to smuggle drugs again.

Based on a tip-off, the police team caught the gang near Pedda Amberpet on the Vijayawada National Highway while smuggling marijuana packed in bundles in an auto trolley.