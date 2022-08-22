Hyderabad: Six held with 590 kg of marijuana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested and 590 kilograms of marijuana seized from them by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) and Abdullapurmet police on Monday. Three suspects were absconding.

The arrested persons were Kara Parusharam Parkale (27), Ajay Mahadeo Ethape (31), Santosh Anil Gaikwad (30), Akash Shivaji Chaudhari (23), Vinod Gade (40), all from Maharashtra, and Bhukya Sai Kumar (23) of Suryapet. Three others, Raju and Bheema of Malkangiri in Odisha and A. Nagaraju of Suryapet were absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said Parkale, along with his accomplices Ajay, Santosh, Akash and Vinod went to Malkangiri in two vehicles, where Sai Kumar and Nagaraju helped them buy marijuana at Rs.3,000 a kg after being assured by Parkale of a commission of Rs.5,000 per kg.

Parkale and the gang were returning when they were caught at Abdullapurmet.

“Parkale planned to sell the ganja in Maharashtra for Rs.15,000 to Rs.20,000 a kg. On a tip off, they were nabbed. Efforts are on to nab the three absconding persons,” Bhagwat said.