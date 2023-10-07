Hyderabad: Int’l Geo Diversity day celebrated

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:31 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT) in association with Centre for Deccan Studies and JBR Architecture College organised a Geo Heritage Walk followed by a Talk on Geo Diversity on the occasion of International Geo Diversity Day 2023 at Moula Ali Pahad.

Veda Kumar Manikonda, Chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy, Kamatham Mahender Reddy, Director (Retd.,) GSI, Sri Ramoju Haragopal, Historian, Convenor, Kottha Telangana Charitra, Prof.K.P.Rao, Ex-Director, Department of Archaeology and Museums, and others participated.

Mahender Reddy said there were many geological sites with a unique variety of rocks, which hold historical importance in Telangana. Fossils of dinosaur bone fragments, tortoise and animal footprints from the Jurassic period have been discovered in the areas of Karimnagar, Kotthagudem, Adilabad etc., he said

Vedakumar said there were many sites which date back to the Stone Age and Megalithic Iron Age period in Telangana. Deccan Heritage Academy along with other likeminded NGOs is planning to make a list of these sites and submit to the government for conservation of the sites.