Hyderabad: Irrigation, revenue officials inspect Bulkapur nala

The officials inspected the nala near businessman Pradeep Reddy’s farmhouse at Janwada – Miyakhanguda (Agnipur). The officials measured the nala width and other aspects in the area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 10:51 PM

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing demolitions of illegal structures by HYDRAA, a team of officials from irrigation and revenue departments inspected the Bulkapur nala at Janwada on Tuesday evening.

In addition to a Revenue Inspector and Surveyor from Revenue department, Work Inspector and three other officials from Irrigation department participated in the exercise. The rain water flows from Bulkapur nala to Osman Sagar via Janwada, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalguda, Manikonda and Ibrahimbagh Lake.

This apart, to divert the surplus water from Osman Sagar to Hussain Sagar via Shaikpet, Toli Chowki, MD Lines, Chintal Basthi and Khairathabad, there is also a drain line of the Bulkapur nala. However, the width of Bulkapur nala varies at different areas from Bulkapur village to Osman Sagar.

A senior official from the team reportedly said the purpose of the visit was to survey the nala width and finalise the boundaries.