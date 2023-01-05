Hyderabad: IT employee’s search for a call girl cost him a bomb

The victim searched on online platforms for a call girl and got a phone number. He contacted the woman and had conversation with her.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:52 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: An IT employee’s search for a call girl left him poorer by Rs. 1.97 lakh.

The victim, whom the police did not identify, searched on online platforms for a call girl and got a phone number. He contacted the woman and had conversation with her.

Also Read Call cyber fraud helpline to get your money back

“Initially, the man was asked to pay Rs. 510 towards booking charges. Later, he was asked to transfer Rs. 5,500 and Rs. 7,800 towards security deposit and other fees. In all, he ended up transferring Rs. 1.97 lakh over a period of time,” said the police.

After realising he was duped, the man approached the police who booked a case and are investigating.