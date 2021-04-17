Hyderabad: JITO, Mahavir hospital to offer affordable Covid care

On offer are seven-day packages with single room costing Rs 40,000 and twin sharing rooms costing Rs 30,000

Hyderabad: In a much needed relief to families and Covid patients looking for affordable beds and healthcare facilities, the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) along with Mahavir Hospital and Research Centre is set to launch a low-cost Covid Care Centre at Hotel Comfotel, Rd.No.1, besides Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, from April 18.

On offer are seven-day packages with single room costing Rs 40,000 and twin sharing rooms costing Rs 30,000. Special package for Jain families will also be available while zero cost treatment is offered for Jain Sadhu, Sadhvi and Sadharmik Bandhu.

The Covid care centre is approved by Telangana State Health department and admission will be strictly for Covid positive patients, RT-PCR tests are mandatory, oxygen level should be above 95 and age should be between 15 and 60 years, JITO said.

The facility will have access to 24X7 doctor, nurse and ambulance services and Aadhaar card is mandatory for reserving the services. The food offered will be pure-vegetarian and Covid patients can also request for Jain food/Chowvihar facility.

“Thanks to the generous donors of JITO, we have been able to provide these facilities at very affordable rates. We are striving to open more similar facilities even in districts,” said JITO office bearer, B L Bhandari.

The organisation clarified the seven-day self-isolation facility is a substitute to home isolation and the facility is not a hospital. The care centre will provide oxygen facility for emergency use, meals, daily check-up by a team of doctors, medical kit comprising of thermometer, respirometer, sanitiser, masks and steam inhalers. For details 91211-55500/91212-55500/91213-55500.

