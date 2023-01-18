Hyderabad: JNAFAU’s 4th Convocation to be held on Thursday

As many as 114 gold medals besides 4,793 degrees including six PhDs will be awarded during the 4th convocation ceremony of the JNAFAU scheduled to be held here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

As many as 114 gold medals besides 4,793 degrees including six PhDs will be awarded during the 4th convocation ceremony of the JNAFAU scheduled to be held here on Thursday.

Hyderabad: As many as 114 gold medals besides 4,793 degrees including six PhDs will be awarded during the 4th convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) scheduled to be held here on Thursday.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, JNAFAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N Kavita Daryani Rao said the convocation was being conducted for three academic years 2019-20, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 and IIT-Hyderabad Director, Dr. BS Murthy would take part in the event. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chancellor of the University, will join online and address the gathering.

Also Read Why was PG seat denied to 15th rank holder, Telangana HC asks TS PGECET

Doctor of Philosophy, Honoris Causa, will be conferred on Brinda Somaya, eminent and renowned architect and conservation specialist, during the convocation.

Stating that the university was in the process of realigning its academic programmes in line with the National Education Policy 2020, the JNAFAU VC said the varsity would shortly introduce one-year programmes in Interior Design and Photography for which there was a lot of interest.

Of the overall 114 gold medals, 42 are university gold medals, 51 long standing endowment medals and five endowment medals instituted at the last convocation. This year, 16 endowment gold medals have been added which were instituted by the Institute of Indian Interior Designers. The gold medals would be awarded for three academic years, said Prof. S Kumar, Director of Evaluation, JNAFAU.