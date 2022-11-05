Hyderabad: JNJ Housing Society expresses gratitude to CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:25 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: The JNJ Housing Society at its General Body Meeting held here on Saturday expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his initiative in solving the long pending issues related to journalist housing.

During the meeting, members of the housing society unanimously passed a resolution thanking the Chief Minister for his generous support to journalists and for addressing the issue of housing that was pending for last 15 years. The society general body also thanked IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for his constant support.

Society president Chanti Kranthi Kiran, addressing the meeting, said the obstacles faced by journalists in housing plots were cleared due to the special attention paid by the Chief Minister. Palle Ravi said all the members of the JNJ Housing Society would get plots and there was no need for any apprehensions.

Housing Society CEO N.Vamsi Srinivas thanked the Chief Minister for taking a closer look at the issues of journalists and getting the issue of plots resolved.

The general body meeting also passed a resolution thanking the then Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana for taking into consideration the conditions of working journalists and delivering a historic verdict in the case.

Other office bearers, Nemani Bhaskar, Ravikanth Reddy and Jyothi Prasad also addressed the meeting.

JNJ Housing Society elections

N.Vamsi Srinivas won the elections held for the post of a director of JNJ Housing Society here on Saturday. In a triangular constest, Vamsi polled 596 votes followed by Uday (255) and Ramesh Babu (6).