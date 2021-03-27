Hyderabad: Job fair organised at OU campus

Around 4,000 persons attended the job fair in which around 35 companies participated

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: A job mela organised by the east zone police at the Osmania University campus was inaugurated by Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar here on Saturday. Around 4,000 persons attended the job fair in which around 35 companies participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar said that those taking their first job should concentrate on learning and gaining experience. He handed over job offer letters to 15 people who were selected during the job fair and till evening, a few hundred students were handed over job offer letters by the company management.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .