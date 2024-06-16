Hyderabad Police Commissioner transfers 12 inspectors

Hyd CCS Inspectors transferred on administrative grounds, told to report before IGP-2 immediately

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 June 2024, 02:27 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy, transferred 12 Inspectors working at Hyderabad CCS and directed them to report before the IGP – 2 immediately.

The Inspectors are Siva Gouni Shiva Shankar, Raghu Babu K, Appala Naidu Meesala, Bukya Rajesh, Seetha Ramulu, Hussain Dheravath, G Satyam, Nageshwar Reddy C, Dharawath Krishna, K Satyanarayana, S A Emmanuel and B Kranthi Kumar.

Sources said the transfers were made on administrative grounds.