Hyderabad: Cobra sighting on Osmania University campus creates panic

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: Encounters with snakes seems to be increasing for students and staff of Osmania University, with the latest sighting being that of a cobra on the campus on Wednesday.

The snake with its hood open was spotted near the bike parking of the New PG hostel, creating panic in the morning hours. The students who ventured out of their hostel were taken aback seeing the cobra, one of the most venomous snakes in the world.

According to students, snakes were moving in the open space due to rains over the last couple of days. They alleged that university administration has been taking temporary measures rather than resolving the issue permanently. Citing earlier incidents of snake bites on the campus, students said they fear to go out in the night due to poor lighting particularly near the hostels.

This was the second time a snake was spotted in the last one week. An electrician Ventakeshwarlu suffered a snake bite on the campus in his accommodation in the Arts College building. Following the snake bite, his family rushed him to university’s health centre and it turned out that the snake was non-venomous.

Earlier, a snake was found near the SBI ATM on the campus. Last June, a research scholar named Vishnu was bitten by a snake while he was closing the window of his room in NRS hostel. Prior to this incident, a contract worker with the university died of snake bite in 2022.