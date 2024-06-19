Hyderabad: Journalist booked for tweeting about power cuts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 12:37 PM

Hyderabad: A case was registered against a journalist at L B Nagar police station for tweeting about power cuts in the city.

The journalist Revathi through her twitter handle “@revathitweets” five days ago had allegedly posted about long power cuts in the city.

After the tweet went viral the TGSPDCL Assistant, Engineer Autonagar Section, Dileep made a complaint at L B Nagar police station alleging the person operating the twitter handle levied false allegations and intentionally defaming the State government and the TGSPDCL.

The police invoked Sections 505 of IPC and 66 (D) of IT Act and investigating.

MY MEDAL OF HONOR: AN FiR 🎖️🎖️🎖️ In a BIZARRE move, an FIR has been lodged against me while the actual culprits from Telangana Power & Co, who harassed a female consumer in broad daylight, walk free!@RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @revanth_anumula – Is this your stance on media… pic.twitter.com/sZ1EmPL4m1 — Revathi (@revathitweets) June 19, 2024

In response to the FIR, Revathi tweeted “MY MEDAL OF HONOR: AN FIR.

In a BIZARRE move, an FIR has been lodged against me while the actual culprits from Telangana Power & Co, who harassed a female consumer in broad daylight, walk free! (sic)” she wrote.