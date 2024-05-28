Citizens in Telangana fume over power cuts, officials claim no ‘disruption’ to any sector

State-run power utilities claim that they have managed to reduce power supply interruptions in the State in the last few months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 04:36 PM

Power officials said that as many as 8,486 electricity poles and 240 transformers have been damaged in the State due to unseasonal rains and strong winds in the last few days

Hyderabad: Even as the power outages are back to haunt residents of Telangana, the State-run power utilities are claiming that they have managed to reduce power supply interruptions in the State in the last few months.

According to sources, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) have recently submitted a report to the government stating that it has managed to reduce power supply interruptions and transformer failures by considerable level.

As per the report, the NPDCL has informed the government that it has reduced power supply interruptions by up to 59.84 per cent and transformer failures by 18.09 per cent this year. Similarly, the SPDCL maintained that it managed to reduce supply interruptions by 43.90 per cent and transformer failures by 14.61 per cent in 33 KV feeders in its jurisdiction.

“While several States are reeling under power shortage and have been declaring power holidays this summer season, Telangana has been supplying quality and uninterrupted power to all sections of consumers,” power officials said.

At a time when many States were plagued with power supply issues, there had been no disruption in power supply to any sector in Telangana, including domestic, industry and agriculture, the officials claimed.

“In addition to ensuring uninterrupted power supply, the State government has chalked out plans to ensure there are no power shortages and outages in the future,” the officials added. However, the ground reality is different and people are facing power cuts on a daily basis.

Unscheduled power cuts have become a cause for concern for residents in both urban and rural areas, even though the power utilities claims there is an adequate supply. The State government itself has admitted that there were long hours of power outages in MGM Hospital, Warangal and government hospital in Bhongir and ordered a probe into the incidents.

The social media handle of TSSPDCL at ‘X’ is flooded with complaints from angry customers everyday. The situation in rural areas is much more serious with people experiencing long hours of power cuts and farmers not getting power during peak hours.

Meanwhile, the power officials informed that as many as 8,486 electricity poles and 240 transformers have been damaged in the State due to unseasonal rains and strong winds in the last few days. “Power staff are working round the clock to restore them on a war footing,” said officials.