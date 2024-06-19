Telangana: Power cut disrupts Transco official’s speech on 24×7 power supply

The ZP general body meeting was held under the chair of ZP chairperson Dava Vasantha here on Wednesday. While explaining about the action plan of the electricity department, Transco SE Satyanarayana said that the State government was supplying 24 hours quality power.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 03:56 PM

Jagtial: The Electricity department faced quite an embarrassing situation when there was a power cut during the Zilla Parishad general body meeting, that too, exactly when the Transco Superintendent Engineer was addressing the gathering and claiming that the State government was supplying 24×7 quality power.

The ZP general body meeting was held under the chair of ZP chairperson Dava Vasantha here on Wednesday. While explaining about the action plan of the electricity department, Transco SE Satyanarayana said that the State government was supplying 24 hours quality power. However, the power supply went off in the middle of his speech, triggering laughter.

Even local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, ZP chairperson Vasantha, vice-chairman Haricharan and others present in the meeting could not hold their laughter at the ironic situation. Women ZPTCs questioned how the power was disconnected.

A similar situation was witnessed at a programme wherein MLC T Jeevan Reddy and Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar took part recently, with power supply going off when officials were claiming 24×7 power supply.