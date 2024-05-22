KTR criticises Congress govt over hospital power cuts, farmer woes

In a series of posts on social media platform X on Wednesday, Rama Rao expressed his dismay over the power outage at MGM Hospital, which he said put the lives of newborns and elderly patients at risk.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 09:53 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised the State government for endangering the lives of patients by imposing a five-hour power cut at MGM Hospital in Warangal. The Congress-led administration was failing to provide basic amenities, which has caused immense suffering for the people of Telangana, he said.

In a series of posts on social media platform X on Wednesday, Rama Rao expressed his dismay over the power outage at MGM Hospital, which he said put the lives of newborns and elderly patients at risk. “It is heartbreaking that MGM Hospital faced a five-hour power cut, endangering lives from newborns to elderly patients. The Congress government cannot even maintain existing hospitals, let alone build world-class infrastructure. The Chief Minister and his ministers keep repeating that there are no power cuts. Who will take responsibility for this?” he asked.

In another post, the BRS working president drew parallels to BJP-ruled States, suggesting that the Congress government in Telangana was also implementing similar actions. He shared a video showing a Congress leader allegedly misusing his influence to demolish part of a pastor’s residence, reportedly because the pastor did not support him in local body elections. “It appears that Chota Bhai is fully following the instructions of Bada Bhai. Bulldozer Raj in Telangana too,” he commented.

Earlier, Rama Rao highlighted the plight of farmers in Jogipet of Sangareddy district, where they were seen laying out their identity documents in line to obtain subsidy seeds. On Tuesday, farmers reportedly waited in long queues for hours, placing their land documents to hold their place in the queue line for seeds, only to be told that there were no stocks. He pointed out the return of such distressing scenes within six months of the Congress rule.

“Six decades of tearful scenes have returned to Telangana within six months of the Congress rule. Unseen for the past 10 years, we are witnessing power cuts, sieges of power sub-stations, burnt motor pumps, use of generators and inverters, dried up water bodies, and withered crops. Farmers are forced to wait in long queues for selling their produce. After a decade, we are seeing the tragic return of farmer suicides. Today, in Jogipet, farmers placing their passbooks in queues for seeds,” he said, questioning how many more such unfortunate incidents would occur under the Congress government.