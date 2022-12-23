Hyderabad: Kidnapped girl rescued by Mahakali police within six hours

Published Date - 10:25 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: A six year-old girl who was kidnapped from near her grandmother’s house on Friday was rescued by the Mahankali police within a few hours.

The girl’s mother, Renuka, who works at a private store, had dropped Kruthika at her mother’s house and went to work. “Around 11 am, the police were informed about the girl missing and 10 teams were immediately formed. Based on inputs and surveillance cameras footage, we traced her to Siddipet. She was rescued by the Mahankali police and handed over to the parents,” said DCP (North) Deepti Chandana.

The suspect after kidnapping the girl reached Jubilee Bus Station in an auto and from there he boarded a bus headed to Siddipet, but got down at Hakimpet village. On way, he had removed the ear studs from the girl and kept it with him. “Locals got suspicious about him and detained them. They informed the local police about it and our teams also by then reached the place and rescued the child,” said the official.

The police arrested the kidnapper and are questioning him.