IT Firm owner kidnapped, let off

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 10:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Owner of a software firm owner from Hyderabad was allegedly kidnapped and later let-off by unidentified persons in Gachibowli.

The incident which occurred on June 14, came to light on Monday, June 17.

Sai Gupta, owner of the IT firm in Hyderabad, who is also the complainant, along with Satish Reddy were travelling in a car, when unidentified suspects waylaid them and forcibly took them in the same vehicle.

The alleged kidnappers demanded that Sai Gupta return the money that he allegedly borrowed from one Gautam, who is now the prime suspect.

The kidnappers left them at Vikarabad, before escaping from the spot. Based on the complaint, the Gachibowli police booked a case and took up investigation. Efforts are on to nab Gautam.