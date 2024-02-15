Man sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and killing boy eight years ago

There, he sexually assaulted the boy and later killed him. He then hurled a boulder on the boy to disfigure the face of the victim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 17,000 on him for sexually assaulting a boy and later killing him at Mailardevpally around eight years ago.

The victim aged about eight years was playing near his house when the convicted person Syed Mohammed Irfan alias Sohail, a resident of Vattepally kidnapped the boy and took him to an isolated spot near the railway tracks at Vattepally.

Also Read Congress unleashes hooliganism to defeat no confidence motion in Yellandu

There, he sexually assaulted the boy and later killed him. He then hurled a boulder on the boy to disfigure the face of the victim.

On a complaint, the police had registered a case and after identifying the suspect arrested him.

Irfan, on interrogation admitted to killing the boy and he was remanded. After trail the court convicted him for the crime and sentenced him to the jail term.