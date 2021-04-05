Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates HITEC City RUB, Khaitlapur drain works

Spanning 410 metres in length and 20.6 metres width, the RUB is expected to resolve a major traffic bottleneck in the corridor.

Hyderabad: Bringing long awaited relief for motorists traveling between HITEC City and Kukatpally, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the new road-under-bridge (RUB) near the HITEC City MMTS station.

The RUB, built to ease the traffic flow towards the IT Corridor, was completed at a cost of Rs.66.59 crores.

“Various flyovers and underpasses constructed and opened to traffic under SRDP Phase I in places like BioDiversity, Mind Space, Ayyappa Society and Rajiv Gandhi junctions have given fruitful results by significantly easing traffic in this corridor,” Rao said.

Spanning 410 metres in length and 20.6 metres width, the RUB, completed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the SRDP, is expected to resolve a major traffic bottleneck in the corridor with the existing RoB near the HITEC City MMTS station reaching its maximum capacity.

Earlier, inaugurating various developmental works at Khaitlapur, Rao said that to improve sewerage and drainage infrastructure in the merged villages of municipalities on the peripherals of Hyderabad, a comprehensive drainage network would be constructed at the cost of Rs.3,500 crore. The State government had already began works for improving drinking water supply in these areas with Rs.3,000 crore, he said.

“There is a dumping issue in Khaitlapur. We will address this issue. A modern transfer station is already coming up to cater the needs of the locality,” he said, adding that measures were also being taken up to ensure that rain water did not enter houses during monsoon.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for a VDCC road at Ambedkar Nagar and for an approach road in Ward No.115, Moosapet Circle. The roads are being developed with Rs.99 lakh. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and others accompanied the Minister.

