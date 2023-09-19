Hyderabad: Lake front park to be inaugurated soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:55 AM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: In the last few months, the landscape around Hussain Sagar has changed drastically. After the State Secretariat, Ambedkar Statue and the Martrys’ Memorial, a scenic lakefront park will soon dot the area.

On Tuesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao revealed the visuals of the park in a tweet.

“A brand new addition to central Hyderabad around the famous Hussain Sagar Lake,” he wrote with a smiling emoji.

The park located right next to the Jalavihar, is developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). This 10-acre lush green space with red and yellow bridges is yet another park in the vicinity that is expected to be the most visited on the weekends.

Informing that the park will be inaugurated soon, the Minister wrote, “Hope you all will visit and enjoy the beautiful Boardwalk.”

