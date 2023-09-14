KTR kickstarts HMDA’s annual distribution program of 1 lakh clay Ganesh idols

For four consecutive days from September 14 to 17, the authorities will be distributing eight-inch idols at 40 different locations in Hyderabad for free of cost

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao kickstarted the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) annual distribution program of 1 lakh clay idols on Thursday. Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar and MLC Shambipur Raju, were also present on the occasion.

For the last six years, the HMDA has put in substantial efforts in order to minimise the usage of Plaster of Paris (PoP)-based idols. This year, for four consecutive days from September 14 to 17, the authorities will be distributing eight-inch idols at 40 different locations in the city for free of cost.

HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar and other officials also visited the Chief Secretary of the State Government A. Shanti Kumari and handed over the clay idol.