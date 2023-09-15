Hyderabad: Saidanima stepwell also to be restored

The HMDA, in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust, is undertaking the restoration of Saidanima Tomb, stepwell located in the heart of the city, near Hussain Sagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: Along with the restoration of the historic 19th century Saidanima Tomb, a dilapidated stepwell in its premises will also be brought back to life, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, Arvind Kumar on Friday said.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust, is undertaking the restoration of these two structures located in the heart of the city, near Hussain Sagar. They are expected to be ready in the next few weeks, he added.

It was in December last year that Arvind Kumar along with other heritage department officials took the decision to revive the heritage site and began the ground work during a visit.

