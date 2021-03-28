Hyderabad: Land for construction of Dhobi ghat sought

Jawaharnagar Madelaiah Rajaka Sangham representatives met Marri Rajashekhar Reddy and sought his help in allotment of land for construction of Dhobi ghat

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: Representatives from Jawaharnagar Madelaiah Rajaka Sangham on Sunday met Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, TRS party Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge, and sought his help in allotment of land for construction of Dhobi ghat at the site identified at Papaiah colony.

Reddy assured them on bringing the issue to the notice of officials and said under Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State has been prospering with innovative welfare schemes for all communities. “Telangana has become a role model to all States in the country,” he said.

