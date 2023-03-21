Telangana Today Impact: GHMC takes up remedial measures on Kondapur road

Following the news report, highlighting the problems faced by commuters on the under construction road at Kondapur, appeared in Telangana Today on March 14, GHMC has taken remedial measures and broadened the entire stretch for commuter safety

Hyderabad: Following the news report, highlighting the problems faced by commuters on the under construction road at Whitefields, Kondapur, appeared in Telangana Today on Tuesday, March 14, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken remedial measures and broadened the entire stretch for commuter safety.

The GHMC has now turned the dangerous road at Whitefields in Kondapur, which connects Tech Mahindra to Botanical Garden, into a safe one by taking up the required civil works.

The height of CC road at Whitefields in Kondapur was well above the ground level making daily travel a tricky affair for commuters. After the news report appeared in these columns, the GHMC engineers inspected the place and commenced road related works immediately.

“The GHMC has laid the road and finally it is safe for commuting. I would like to thank Telangana Today for resolving the issue, ” said M Venkat Reddy a resident of Whitefields, Kondapur.

Several commuters including techies working in Tech Mahindra and members of resident welfare associations also thanked Telangana Today citing that, they no longer fear commuting on the road.

On the day the issue was highlighted in Telangana Today, a senior engineer also spoke to the contractor who laid the CC road and instructed to make the road safe for commuting on a war footing.

