Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023
Telangana Gitam Scholar Dr Kalyani Paidikondala Wins Woman Scientist Award

Telangana: GITAM scholar Dr Kalyani Paidikondala wins Woman Scientist award

Dr Kalyani Paidikondala was selected for the award for her research achievements and their applications for the benefit of society

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:31 PM, Wed - 2 August 23
Dr Kalyani Paidikondala

Sangareddy: A research scholar of GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad won the Woman Scientist award of the Department of Science and Technology.

Dr Kalyani Paidikondala was selected for the award for her research achievements and their applications for the benefit of society. She had submitted a proposal on ‘Identification of potent interleukin-2 inducible T-cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors for the treatment of inflammation and cancer diseases through focused compound library design’.

Dr. Kalyani also won the Best Research Paper at the National Conference held at Belgaum, Karnataka. She has published five books on Transition Metal Complexes as anti-cancer drugs.

