Hyderabad: LFJC to hold alumni celebration on December 8

Completing 50 years of service to the cause of Intermediate education, Little Flower Junior College has invited the former students, staff and those associated with the college to join on the occasion on December 7.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 10:04 PM

Completing 50 years of service to the cause of Intermediate education, Little Flower Junior College has invited the former students, staff and those associated with the college to join on the occasion on December 7.

Hyderabad: Little Flower Junior College, Uppal, which is completing 50 years of service to the cause of Intermediate education, has invited the former students, staff and those associated with the college to join on the occasion on December 7 and the alumni celebration on December 8.

All the students, except those who are in the WhatsApp group, were requested to register their names on the Google Form provided on the college website www.lfjc.co.in.