Hyderabad likely to get respite from scorching heat

The IMD forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning development, signalling a change in weather patterns that will bring much-needed relief to denizens

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Is the worst of this summer over? Appears to be so given the weather forecasts being made for the city. Hyderabadis can finally heave a sigh of relief as the hot weather conditions seem to have come to an end, according to the latest predictions by the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H).

With maximum temperatures expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next six days, the city can look forward to a respite from the sweltering heat that has gripped it for the past few weeks. The IMD forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning development, signalling a change in weather patterns that will bring much-needed relief to denizens.

The soaring mercury levels, which had been consistently above 40 degrees Celsius for the past two weeks, finally dropped on Thursday, providing some respite from the intense heat. On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Khairatabad, one of the hottest localities in the city, recorded a significant drop, with the mercury falling to 38.9 degrees Celsius.

In districts too, a significant dip in maximum temperature is expected. On Thursday, Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded 25 mm of rainfall followed by Khammam (7.5 mm), and Nizamabad (7.3 mm). A brief rain spell was witnessed in a few areas in Hyderabad, too.