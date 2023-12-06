Hyderabad likely to see surge in respiratory infections amid winter-chill

General public must focus on taking precautionary measures, as winter is expected to continue till February of this year.

Estimates suggest there is a 40 per cent rise in cases of allergies among individuals. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The winter-chill along with inclement weather conditions in Hyderabad and surrounding regions have created ideal conditions for the circulating virus to thrive and trigger viral infections. Due to prevalent weather conditions, a surge in upper respiratory tract bacterial infections is also a possibility, public health officials in Hyderabad said.

Some of the common ailments to watch out for during this period include seasonal flu, upper respiratory tract infections, allergies, asthma and the ongoing influenza infections, doctors said.

“Patients with co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, kidney and heart ailments are particularly vulnerable during this part of year. To avoid getting upper respiratory chest infections, we usually advise them to get a vaccine flu shot. In these conditions, however, taking precautions is very important,” says Superintendent, Government Chest Hospital, Dr Mahaboob Khan.

Asthma

The cold and dry air during the winter seasons are well known to trigger asthma attacks. Among asthma patients, lining of the airways swell, leading to narrowing of the airways.

Sticky mucus or phlegm build-up also blocks airways, making it difficult to breath and forced for asthma patients. In winters, the cold air causes airways to tighten further, making it even more difficult to breath. Due to its chronic nature, asthma requires long term treatment and inhalers play a predominant part in leading a healthy life with asthma.

Allergy

Winter is known to trigger allergies and there are estimates that suggest that during this season, there is a 40 percent rise in cases of allergies among individuals. Winter causes flare-up of eczema, the skin ailment that causes dry, itchy and red rash on the body. Houses with windows closed during winter not only result in poor ventilation but also encourage growth of mould or fungi.

Getting exposed to chilly air after waking-up also triggers allergic reactions, doctors said. Seasonal flu and cold After the drop in Covid infections, cases of swine flu (influenza) have risen significantly in the last year or so. This year too, health officials are anticipating a rise in such cases in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. High risk groups including pregnant women, children and elderly with co-morbid conditions should get their annual flu shot under medical advice.