| Hyderabad Traffic Advisory In View Of Marathon On Sunday

Hyderabad: Traffic advisory in view of Marathon on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

In view of the Hyderabad Marathon – 2022 to be held on Sunday from People’s Plaza to Gachibowli Stadium, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have placed certain restrictions between 5am to 12.30pm.

Diversions:

*Kavuri Hills Junction, Inorbit Mall, Cyber Towers, Bio-Diversity Towards Gachibowli, Durgam Cheruvu, ITC Kohinoor, T Hub Junction – Bio Diversity Junction, Gachibowli.

*Jubilee Hills Road No:45 via Cable Bridge towards ITC Kohinoor, Kothaguda Junction, CII Junction Towards Metal Charminar, Rolling Hills – Ikea flyover.

*Gachibowli Junction, Indiranagar, IIIT Junction , Gachibowli stadium, HCU Gate Lingampally, Kondapur – Radisson Junction – Botanical Junction- Heritage Junction – Masjid Banda.

*ORR Shamshabad, Mehdipatnam, Kondapur Towards Wipro and Financial District, GPRA Qrts, Indranagar, Bhrahma Kumaris, Gopichand Academy.

*Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally Thanda, Q-city, Wipro Junction, towards Gachibowli, Nanakramguda.

*DLF Junction towards Gachibowli, Kothaguda and Mehdipatnam, Udipi Hotel, ZPHS Gachibowli- Gachibowli Junction, Heritage Junction – Masjid banda- HCU depot towards Lingampally.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed in the above mentioned routes during the marathon.