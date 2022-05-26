Hyderabad: Lineman allegedly assaulted by apartment resident at Bahadurpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: An electricity department lineman was allegedly abused and assaulted when he went to collect pending electricity bills from an apartment at Bahadurpally in Dundigal.

Y.Laxma Reddy, working at the electricity sub-station in Dommara Pochampally went to collect the pending electricity bills about Rs.23,000 from flats in an apartment.

According to the police, when Laxma Reddy asked the residents to clear the pending bills or he would be forced to cut the power supply to their flats, Chandrashekhar Reddy, a flat owner picked up an argument.

Preventing Laxma Reddy from performing his duties, Chandrashekar Reddy allegedly abused and assaulted him.

Based on Laxma Reddy’s complaint, the Dundigal police booked a case and are investigating.

