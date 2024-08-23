Hyderabad: Two found murdered in separate incidents on Thursday night

In the first incident, a woman in her mid-forties was discovered murdered in a temporary shed at Dundigal. Police are still investigating whether she was sexually assaulted before being killed. The victim, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was found with multiple injuries by local residents who reported the crime to the police on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 11:40 AM

Hyderabad: Two persons were found murdered in separate incidents in the city on Thursday night.

In the first incident, a woman was found murdered in a temporary shed at Dundigal. Police are yet to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted by the assailants and murdered. The victim aged in mid-forties and yet to be identified was found dead with multiple injuries by local residents who then informed the police on Friday.

The police reached the spot and the CLUES team and dog squad examined it. “We are probing from all possible angles including whether she was sexually assaulted before being murdered,” police said, adding local police stations were alerted.

In the second incident, the body of an unidentified man was found in a secluded place at Madhura nagar, Ameerpet. It is suspected that the victim was murdered by bludgeoning his head with stones, police said. The local police have booked cases and taken up investigation.

CCTV footage from the surroundings and roads leading to the crime spots are being examined to get clues of the suspects. The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy. Efforts are on to identify the victims.