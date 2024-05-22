Hyderabad: Liquor truck overturns at Dairy Farm Road

A tyre burst caused the heavy vehicle to ram into the road divider and overturn, on the Dairy Farm Road at Bowenpally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 May 2024, 09:21 PM

Hyderabad: A DCM vehicle loaded with a consignment of liquor bottles worth Rs 3 lakh overturned at Bowenpally on Wednesday. A tyre burst caused the heavy vehicle to ram into the road divider and overturn, on the Dairy Farm Road at Bowenpally. The driver and cleaner sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

As the lorry overturned, cartons containing liquor bottles fell on the road. The local people, who noticed the incident, rushed to the spot and even managed to carry away a few bottles.

However, the police rushed to the spot and prevented people from taking the liquor bottles while the traffic police managed to reach the spot on time to streamline the traffic. The remaining liquor bottles were shifted in another vehicle and transported to the destination, police said.